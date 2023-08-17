A Lexington man has been charged in a shooting last week that injured another man, authorities said Thursday.

Rozell Sanders, 39, was arrested in Winston-Salem about 4 p.m. Tuesday by Lexington police and U.S. Marshals, Lexington police said.

Sanders is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Sanders was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $250,000.

Sanders is scheduled to appear Sept. 12 in Davidson District Court.

Police responded at 3:15 p.m. last Friday to the incident at a gas station on Cotton Grove Road in the city’s southeastern section. When officers arrived, they found Ricky Kessler, 37, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Kessler was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.