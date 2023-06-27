A Lexington woman and man are facing charges after police discovered neglected children and dogs at their home, authorities said Tuesday.

Lexington police conducted a welfare check Monday on two children at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said. Officers determined that two girls, ages 5 and 9, were being abused and neglected.

The girls were locked in a room, malnourished and physically abused, police said.

Officers also found neglected and malnourished dogs and drug paraphernalia in the home, police said.

The girls' mother, Julia Owens, 31, and her male acquaintance, Josh Hoover, 42, are charged each with two counts of felony child abuse and neglect, resulting in serious physical injury, police said.

Owens and Hoover also are charged with felony cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Owens and Hoover are being held in the Davidson County Jail with their bonds set at $75,000 each, police said. Owens and Hoover are scheduled to appear July 31 in Davidson District Court.

The Davidson County Child Protective Services assisted at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.