A Davidson County woman is facing charges after investigators found a number of horses malnourished and neglected on her ranch.

Shannan Hearne is charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty and 13 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Hearne was being held Saturday in the Davidson County Jail with her bond set at $50,000.

In August, the sheriff's office began an animal cruelty investigation into the Sun and Moon Ranch, which is located at 1816 Lamb Road in the Tyro community. Investigators determined through observation, interviews and veterinary records that 16 horses at the ranch "were severely neglected and lack appropriate nutrition," authorities said.

Deputies arrested Hearne on Friday.