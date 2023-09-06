A 24-year-old Winston-Salem man upset with his parole officer drove his car through the front doors of the Forsyth County Public Safety Building late Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Leanthony Marcelle Sligh Jr. was charged with vandalism, misdemeanor breaking and entering, damaging government property, defacing a public building, first-degree trespassing — all misdemeanors — and several traffic violations, including driving with license revoked.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened this way:

A 1998 Acura Integra was driven through the front doors of the public safety building on North Church Street, which houses the administrative offices of the sheriff’s department and the Forsyth County Community Corrections, about 11:28 p.m. Tuesday.

“Claiming he was angry with his probation officer, the driver … intentionally drove through the front doors of the FCSO lobby, then waited for first responders to arrive,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

No one was injured. His bond was set at $200,000, and two unrelated outstanding orders for arrest were served.

The public lobby of the sheriff’s office will be closed today.