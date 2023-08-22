A Winston-Salem man was charged Tuesday with robbing two banks over the past week.

Jason Allen Mabe, 40, who has no permanent address, is charged with two counts of common law robbery, Winston-Salem police said.

Mabe is accused of robbing the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in the 5000 block of Northern Quarters Drive on Tuesday, and the State Employees Credit Union in the 3300 block of Sides Branch Road on Aug. 15, police said.

Officers responded at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday to a reported robbery at the branch of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in the city’s northern section, police said. Investigators determined that a suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a teller with a note.

No weapon was displayed, police said.

The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene, police said.

Officers chased Mabe and caught him, police said.

Investigators linked Mabe to Tuesday’s robbery and to the robbery Aug. 15 of the State Employees Credit Union on Sides Branch Road, police said.

At 9:28 a.m. Aug. 15, a man entered the credit union and gave a teller a note demanding money, police said. The man stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the bank, police said.

No weapon was displayed.

Mabe was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, police said. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Forsyth District Court.

Police are still searching for a woman who robbed the State Employees’ Credit Union in the 2900 block of Waughtown Street on Aug, 14.

A woman walked into the credit union about 9:05 a.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money, police said. After stealing an undisclosed amount of money, she ran from the bank.

No weapon was displayed in that robbery, either, police said.