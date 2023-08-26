An East Bend man received a suspended prison term after he pleaded guilty to common law robbery related to an incident at a fast-food restaurant in January in Winston-Salem, court records show.

Caleb Charles Hutchins, 19, of Speas Ferry Road was initially charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a court record.

Judge Aaron Berlin of Forsyth Superior Court earlier this gave Hutchins a suspended prison sentence of eight months to 19 months in prison, and put Hutchins probation for three years, the record said.

Berlin gave Hutchins credit for 245 days he spent in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting his court hearing. Berlin also ordered Hutchins to compete 24 hours of community service.

An armed man robbed the Bojangles restaurant Jan. 18 on Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem police said at that time.

The suspect came into the restaurant shortly before 2:30 p.m., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, police said. The suspect left the business in a Ford truck.

Hutchins was accused of stealing about $200 from the Bojangles after he threatened the employee with a handgun, according to a court record.