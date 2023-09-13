A High Point man pleaded guilty this week to firing a handgun inside Hanes Mall in 2020, court records show. No injuries were reported.
Jameel Ryheim Zimmerman Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to a court record.
Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Zimmerman to serve 15 months to 27 months in prison.
Zimmerman’s sentence will run concurrent with his federal-prison sentence that he received after Zimmerman was convicted on a charge of possessing a modified handgun in December 2022.
The incident happened July 13, 2020.
Two groups of young men got into an argument in the mall’s lower level, Winston-Salem police said. Zimmerman is accused of firing multiple bullets toward one group.
People from the other group returned fire before both groups ran away, police said.
“There were numerous innocent bystanders inside the mall when the shooting occurred,” according to Zimmerman’s arrest warrant.
Zimmerman also was accused of possessing a digital scale to prepare marijuana, and possessing a ½–ounce of marijuana, a court record shows.
In December 2022, Zimmerman pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun, a handgun modified with an machine-gun-conversion device, in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, according to a federal court document.
Judge William Osteen Jr. sentenced Zimmerman to serve six years in federal prison, a court record shows.
That conviction stemmed from an incident Dec. 6, 2021. A Thomasville police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Zimmerman was a passenger in that vehicle.
Photos: Shots fired at Hanes Mall
Hanes Mall Shooting
A Hanes Mall employee, who said she heard the gun shots, stands outside while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
People wait outside while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Evelyn Solorzano, 14, holds her mother, Alejandra Solorzano's, hand as they wait to retrieve their belongings from the food court while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Evelyn, her mother, and her 9-year-old sister, Elyanna, were eating in the second-level food court after shopping at J.C. Penney when they heard one shot fired from the first level. After hearing more shots, they panicked and hid behind trash cans. "You know this happens, but you don't think it'll ever happen to you," Evelyn said, still trembling. Alejandra said they usually don't come to the mall on the weekend so they can avoid situations such as this. They thought a Monday afternoon would be safer. Evelyn said her sister is shaken by the incident. "I tried to be strong, for her, so it took a long time to cry," Evelyn said as she began to cry. Evelyn was relieved she remembered to grab her phone so she could call her father, who was at work. He thanked God they were safe.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
A man waits for someone who is still inside of Hanes Mall while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in the mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
James Howie stands outside with his food while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Howie, who is an operating room assistant at Novant Health Medical Center, got off work and came to the food court to get food. He heard multiple gun shots and everyone started running and falling. "I'm tired. I'm sick and tired of silly stuff," he said.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Winston-Salem police officers conduct an investigation at Carolina Ale House after a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Winston-Salem police officers conduct an investigation at Carolina Ale House after a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
People gather outside while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
People gather outside while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
A Winston-Salem police officer stands by South Mall Entrance while other officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Winston-Salem police cruisers are lined up outside of the food court entrance to investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Winston-Salem police cruisers are lined up outside of the food court entrance to investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Winston-Salem police officers conduct an investigation at Carolina Ale House after a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Winston-Salem police officers conduct an investigation at Carolina Ale House after a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
Winston-Salem police cruisers are lined up outside of the food court entrance to investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Hanes Mall Shooting
People wait outside while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Zimmerman ran from police after he got out of the vehicle. After Zimmerman was arrested, an officer found a modified handgun in a bag that Zimmerman had been carrying, according to a court record.
jhinton@wsjournal.com
336-727-7299
@jhintonWSJ
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!