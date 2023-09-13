A High Point man pleaded guilty this week to firing a handgun inside Hanes Mall in 2020, court records show. No injuries were reported.

Jameel Ryheim Zimmerman Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to a court record.

Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Zimmerman to serve 15 months to 27 months in prison.

Zimmerman’s sentence will run concurrent with his federal-prison sentence that he received after Zimmerman was convicted on a charge of possessing a modified handgun in December 2022.

The incident happened July 13, 2020.

Two groups of young men got into an argument in the mall’s lower level, Winston-Salem police said. Zimmerman is accused of firing multiple bullets toward one group.

People from the other group returned fire before both groups ran away, police said.

“There were numerous innocent bystanders inside the mall when the shooting occurred,” according to Zimmerman’s arrest warrant.

Zimmerman also was accused of possessing a digital scale to prepare marijuana, and possessing a ½–ounce of marijuana, a court record shows.

In December 2022, Zimmerman pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun, a handgun modified with an machine-gun-conversion device, in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, according to a federal court document.

Judge William Osteen Jr. sentenced Zimmerman to serve six years in federal prison, a court record shows.

That conviction stemmed from an incident Dec. 6, 2021. A Thomasville police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Zimmerman was a passenger in that vehicle.

Zimmerman ran from police after he got out of the vehicle. After Zimmerman was arrested, an officer found a modified handgun in a bag that Zimmerman had been carrying, according to a court record.