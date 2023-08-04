Andy Keller was one of two people who graduated Thursday from the local Stepping Up Process to End Recidivism program.

The county program provides support for a year to people with substance abuse and mental health issues after they are released from the Forsyth County Jail. Participants are required to complete the program, stay off of illegal drugs and not be charged with any offenses for a year.

Keller, 49, said that his life was miserable before he started the program.

“It was a terrible life,” Keller said. “It was a bad way to live. I was addicted to drugs.”

Keller was placed in the Forsyth County District Attorney Office’s deferred prosecution program in July 2022 after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Keller then became involved in the Stepping Up program.

Keller is recovering from his drug addiction, he said. He has a job, a car and a bank account

“It was a struggle to stay clean,” Keller said. “I have a future.”

