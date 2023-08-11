A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon near Blowing Rock Road in Boone, Boone police said.

Police did not identify the victim.

At 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blowing Rock Road for a reported shooting. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Blowing Rock Road was closed for about an hour while detectives processed the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.