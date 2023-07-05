A Winston-Salem man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly causing serious head injuries to another man last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 8:44 p.m. June 30 to the 3500 block of Reynolda Road on a unknown trouble call, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Eugene Sofley, 30, with significant head injuries, police said.

Sofley, who has no permanent address, was treated at a local hospital, and he is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Philip Wendell Berry, 32, of Foxhunter Court is charged with attempted murder in connection with Sofley’s injuries, police said.

Berry is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, police said.

Berry is scheduled to appear July 20 in Forsyth District Court.