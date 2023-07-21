A man who abducted a 13-year-old girl from Texas and locked her in a shed in Davidson County will spend 20 to 29 years behind bars, after he entered a guilty plea in court in Lexington this week.

WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, 34, received the sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sex offense. The district attorney’s office told the station that when Camacho is released from prison, he will have to spend the following 30 years as a registered sex offender.

Authorities said that in March, Camacho persuaded the 13-year-old girl to leave her home. He picked her up in a vehicle and drove to his home in Southmont, where he kept her locked in an outbuilding until she was found by law enforcement officials. The girl and Camacho had communicated on social media.

Camacho was charged with multiple offenses, including abduction, statutory rape and human trafficking. Authorities said a camera captured an image of the car Camacho was driving when he picked up the girl in Texas. Special agents with an FBI violent crime task force contacted the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office about the case, and deputies put Camacho’s home under surveillance.

Camacho was arrested and deputies found the girl in the shed at his house. The girl was returned to Texas.