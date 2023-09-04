A 41-year-old man was injured during a robbery late Saturday night, authorities said.

Wilson Torres, of Winston-Salem, went to a local emergency room about 11 a.m. seeking treatment for a cut on his hand, Winston-Salem police said.

There, he told authorities that he had been robbed by two men while walking in the 2000 block of Thurmond Street.

At some point during the robbery, he suffered a cut on his hand. Police did not say how much money Torres lost during the incident. His injuries, police said, were serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.