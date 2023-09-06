A mother has been charged with child abuse after leading police on a chase on Salem Parkway on Wednesday with her 13-day-old son in the car.

The chase began when the woman’s car intentionally hit a Winston-Salem police cruiser Wednesday, authorities said. It ended when the car hit a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 near Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.

No injuries were reported.

Eriel Janae Johnson, 26, of Trent Street in Kernersville is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor child abuse, aiding and abetting larceny, resisting a public officer and other offenses, according to arrest warrants.

Johnson is accused of driving her car at more than 100 mph as she fled from police officers, an arrest warrant said.

A passenger in the car, Marquis Isiah Hardy, 26, of West Meadows Drive in Winston-Salem, is charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor child abuse, according to arrest warrants.

Hardy is accused of stealing an Echo Weedeater, valued at $500, and fleeing from police, according to an arrest warrant.

Johnson is accused of helping Hardy steal the Weedeater and driving a vehicle at 100 mph to elude police on a highway, resulting in a traffic crash, arrest warrants say.

Wednesday’s incident started about 1 p.m. on Knollwood Street near Stratford Road. Officers tried to stop the car, which then struck the police car, police Lt. J.J. Thompson said.

The car’s driver drove away, leading to about a 3 mile chase on Salem Parkway South, Thompson said.

The chase ended on U.S. 52 North when the car struck a tractor-trailer near the Third Street bridge and the U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway interchange, Thompson said.

Officers then boxed in the driver’s car at the scene, Thompson said, to prevent the driver from leaving.

All lanes of U.S. 52 North were reopened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Johnson and Hardy were being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with Johnson’s bond set at $50,000 and Hardy’s bond set at $20,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.