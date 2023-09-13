A South Carolina motorcyclist is facing charges after he led Surry County sheriff's deputies on a chase on U.S. 52 South on Sunday, authorities said.

Patrick Francis Fehley IV, 20, is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed lights or sirens, resisting a public officer, reckless driving and speeding, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Fehley was taken to the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $15,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear Oct. 25 in Surry District Court.

The chase started in Virginia, authorities said, reaching Interstate 77 in Surry County about 9:53 p.m.

The chase continued on U.S. 52 South until the motorcycle went out of control and crashed near the Cook School Road exit, the sheriff's office said.

Fehley then ran from the scene.

Fehley went to a local hospital Monday to be treated for his injuries was arrested, the sheriff's office said.