One man was found dead after a shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex Tuesday morning, deputies said.

Deputies did not identify the victim.

At approximately 9 a.m., the Forsyth County deputies responded to a shooting at Woodbriar Apartments, deputies said. Deputies found the victim in an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at 336-727-2112, anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477, or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.