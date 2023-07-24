Winston-Salem police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday and charged him with murder in the July 18 shooting death of Mario Radford Todd that took place on Mock Street.

Police said Tyrese Malik Joyner, 23, of Mock Street was arrested at the Forsyth County Jail on Church Street when he turned himself in. He was placed in the jail with no bond allowed, and will have his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of Mock Street at midnight on July 18 and found Todd suffering from a gunshot wound. Todd died at the scene of the shooting, police said.

When criminal investigators looked into the case, they determined that Todd and someone he knew got into an argument. During the argument, the suspect shot and killed Todd.

The shooting was described as an isolated incident.

Despite the arrest, police described their investigation as ongoing. Police said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

The slaying of Todd was one of four homicides that prompted a news conference last Thursday in which Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough called for people in communities to step forward and share information with law enforcement officers when a crime occurs.

In fact, it was cooperation from the community that led to the murder warrant being issued in the death of Todd, according to police Sgt. Jake Swaim, who also spoke during the news conference.

Although people say they're scared to give information to police because they might be identified, authorities point out that services such as Crime Stoppers and Text-A-Tip allow people to provide information without being identified. Text-A-Tip can be reached at 336-276-1717.