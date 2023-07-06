A woman on the run after police allege she stabbed her grandparents was arrested Thursday morning, Thomasville police said.

Kristin Lynn Billings, 32, who is homeless, was arrested in Archdale, police said. She is being held in Davidson County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Police said a customer at the Sheetz on South Main Street in Archdale recognized Billings from social media posts and recent news reports about the stabbings. The customer alerted store employees who then contacted law enforcement.

Before police arrived, though, Billings hitched a ride from someone who didn't know about her criminal charges, authorities said.

With a description of the vehicle from witnesses, police found the vehicle and arrested Billings at 8:44 a.m.

On Tuesday, Thomasville police responded to a stabbing on the 700 block of Burgin Street. They found two victims, a 73-year-old woman and a handicapped 75-year-old man, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victims, who are married, were transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and were listed in stable condition.

Billings hid both victims’ cellphones before running from there home. She was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of interfering with 911 communication.