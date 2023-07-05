A woman is on the run after stabbing her grandparents in Thomasville on Tuesday morning, Thomasville police said.

Authorities charged Kristin Lynn Billings, 32, who is homeless, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of interfering with 911 communication.

At 3:44 a.m. police responded to a stabbing on the 700 block of Burgin Street. They found two victims, a 73-year-old woman and a handicapped 75-year-old man, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Billings hid both victims’ cell phones before fleeing their home on foot.

Both victims, who are married, were transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. They are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding Billings’ whereabouts is asked to call Thomasville police at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.