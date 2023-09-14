A judge allowed prosecutors this week to seek the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man if he is convicted on charges of setting two fires that killed two people in 2022.

Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court also ordered Russell Edwards Marshall to be examined at Central Regional Hospital in Butner to determine if Marshall is competent to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree arson, court records show.

Central Regional Hospital is a state-operated psychiatric hospital in Granville County.

Marshall, 69, is accused of killing Jessie Lee Scott, 58, and Barbara Tilley Harmon, 81, by setting fires at houses on Sept. 25, 2022 at 1663 East 22nd St. and on June 22, 2022 at 4556 Renigar St., according to court records.

Scott died in the fire at the boarding house on East 22nd Street, and Harmon died in a fire at a boarding house on Renigar Street. Both houses accommodate people with disabilities.

Medical personnel at the hospital will determine if Marshall has the capacity to proceed with his case in future court hearings and a possible trial.

“Marshall’s capacity to proceed is in question,” a court record said.

Daniel Anthony of Winston-Salem, Marshall’s attorney, couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.

In May, Anthony told Judge Richard Gottlieb that Marshall could not understand the charges against him.

At that time, Belinda Foster, an assistant district attorney, told Gottlieb that she disagreed with Anthony about Marshall’s fitness to stand trial.

“At this point, (Marshall) is competent to stand trial,” Foster told Gottlieb.

The death penalty should be pursued only in the most egregious cases, District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County said Wednesday.

“I have always believed that there are certain crimes that must be presented to jurors in our community for an appropriate punishment recommendation,” O’Neill said. “These decisions are not made lightly.”

James H. Hilkey of Durham, a psychologist, evaluated Marshall on Aug. 23 and Sept. 8 in the Forsyth County Jail, according to a court document.

At the jail, Marshall had trouble walking and “a little difficulty” hearing, Hilkey said in the document.

Marshall told Hilkey that he was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital when he was 30, saying that there was “a lot of noise in the background,” according to the court document.

Marshall told Hilkey that he was treated with Navane, an antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia, the document said.

“Mr. Marshall appeared confused when asked about these current charges, adding ‘I didn’t kill anyone,’” according to the document. Marshall also appeared confused about members of his defense, believing his lawyers were working for the state of North Carolina.

Multiple concerns regarding Marshall’s mental-health history and current mental state require further evaluation, Hilkey said in the court document.

“Based on my limited contact, it would appear he (Marshall) lacks the capacity to assist counsel,” Hilkey said in the document. “Mr. Marshall will require an extensive psychiatric and psychological assessment to include a review of past medical history.”