Officers at the city’s Real Time Crime Center have access to more than 1,300 live video feeds as they strive to keep extra sets of eyes out for crime in Winston-Salem.

Coupled with ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system, the center marks how the city is trying to bring the advantages of better technology to fighting crime.

“If there is a crime occurring at that location, we can go into that camera and see what is going on in real time,” said Lt. Ben Jones, a 23-year veteran of the police department who supervises the center. Jones spoke as he showed off an array of live video feeds that checkerboarded a large screen in a room at the Burke Public Safety Center downtown.

“We can back that camera up and see what happened prior to us looking at it,” Jones said.

The city has set up its network of cameras by working with those who have video cameras on their sites and are willing to share the feed with police.

That’s not all: A camera registry program allows businesses and residents the chance to share the location of their security cameras with police. It’s not a live feed, but if something happens near one of the cameras, the police can ask the camera owner to share the footage.

The Real Time Crime Center will also be the hub for receiving images from automated license plate readers, under a pilot program the city is trying out for a year. The readers won’t be used to do traffic enforcement, but they will be available to help investigators solve crimes.

A recent shooting gave officers a chance to see how the ShotSpotter technology can work with the cameras in the Real Time Crime Center to solve a crime.

After the shooting, officers got a description of the suspects and provided that to the Real Time Crime Center. Using cameras, officers in the center watched the suspects run to a dwelling, and were able to provide the officers out on the scene with the information they needed to go right to the front door.

And how’s this for service?

“I actually was able to go in and draw a map of the path that the suspects took from this scene to the front door of that house, and they were able to secure that house and arrest the suspects and retrieve the firearm that was used in that crime,” said Officer Brady Ferguson, one of the Real Time Crime Center officers who was on duty at the time.

The city spent some $550,000 in 2022 to outfit the Real Time Crime Center at police headquarters. The contract with Constant Technologies Inc. involved the layout and design, the installation of the video wall, operator consoles, an audio system, cabling, and system testing and training.

The center typically operates with a staff of three — two officers and an analyst who can do things such as digging up background history on a call location to provide to officers in the field. But if things get really hopping, 12 people can be working in the center watching multiple sites.

“This technology helps the officers respond faster and respond safer,” Jones said.

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem Police Department's Real Time Crime Center