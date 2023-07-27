A retired pastor is facing sex offense charges after investigators accused him of peeking at a man through a restroom stall at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax and taking indecent liberties with a child at the farmers market as well, authorities said Thursday.

Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden, 71, of Rosemont Drive in Colfax was charged Wednesday with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony indecent exposure, misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor secret peeping, according to arrest warrants.

Peden couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment about the charges.

Deputies investigated two reported sex offenses on June 24 and July 14 at the farmers market, the sheriff's office said.

A Guilford County sheriff’s deputy accused Peden of exposing himself and performing a sexual act on himself July 14 at the farmers market, an arrest warrant says. The deputy also accused Peden the same day of taking indecent liberties with the 13-year-old teen.

The deputy also accused Peden of unlawfully grabbing a Greensboro man’s chest on June 24 and pinching his nipple, another warrant says. The deputy accused Peden of secretly peeping into a men’s restroom stall that was occupied by the Greensboro man, the warrant said.

Peden was taken to the Guilford County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 29 in Guilford County District Court.

An adult victim who didn’t give his name told FOX8/WGHP that Peden, whom he had seen at the market multiple times, was in the market restroom when he walked in on June 24. FOX8 is the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

After the victim greeted Peden, Peden allegedly responded by groping the victim’s chest and pinched him “so hard that it hurt several hours after,” the victim told the television station.

The victim then pushed Peden and went into a stall, the television station reported. When the victim looked up, he saw Peden watching him.

Peden has been banned from the farmers market, said Daniel Johnson, the market’s manager.

Johnson also released a statement about the case.

Officials at the farmers market cooperated with the Guilford County Sheriff’s office when they learned about the allegations against Peden, Johnson said.

“At the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, we take the safety and comfort of all visitors, vendors and employees very seriously, and work hard to create an inviting environment for everyone,” Johnson said. “We regret this situation occurred but want to stress that this is a safe market, and the public should feel confident about that.”

The farmers market attracts more than 1.5 million visitors each year, Johnson said.

“This is a new and isolated incident for us,” Johnson said. “The market is not immune to real world issues, such as what happened.”

The farmers market has off-duty law enforcement officers on weekends and market staff members routinely travel around the market buildings, Johnson said.

In August 2021, Peden pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault in Forsyth County, court records show.

Judge Thomas W. Davis of Forsyth District Court gave Peden a 45-day suspended jail term and placed him on probation for one year, according to a court record.

A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy accused Peden of assaulting a Winston-Salem man by grabbing the man’s buttocks multiple times, an arrest warrant says.

In 2020, Peden retired from active ministry with the Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church, said Aimee Yeager, a spokeswoman for the Western North Carolina Conference.

“We have no knowledge surrounding these recent allegations,” Yeager said. “We are saddened to hear about them for all involved.”

On the website of the Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church, Peden is listed as retired clergy in the Yadkin Valley district.

Peden retired in July 2020 after serving at Lewisville United Methodist Church between July 2014 and June 2020, the website said.

Peden served as pastor at the Memorial Methodist Church in Thomasville between July 2007 and July 2014, and as pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Charlotte between January 2000 and July 2007, according to umdata.org.

In 1992, Peden was appointed as an associate pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point, Yeager said. In 1989, Peden was appointed to Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Charlotte.

Also in 1989, Peden transferred as an elder from the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Yeager said.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-5773 or Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-737-1000.