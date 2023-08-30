Winston-Salem police arrested two juveniles on Wednesday while investigating two break-ins and an attempted break-in on Reynolda Road west of the Bethabara Park Boulevard intersection.

Police said they responded to Cline's Auto Repair at 3715 Reynolda Road about 5:08 a.m. when a burglar alarm activated. On arrival, police saw that a break-in had taken place, then discovered a second break-in at the Taco Riendo fast food restaurant at 3619 Reynolda Road, and an attempted break-in at the Citgo station at the same location.

Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody, police said, but no other information was available.

Anyone with information may call police at 336-770-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.