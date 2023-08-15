A branch of the State Employees Credit Union in Winston-Salem was robbed Tuesday, the second robbery at one of the bank's branches in two days, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday to a reported robbery at the State Employee Credit Union in the 3300 block of Sides Branch Road, police said.

A man entered the credit union and gave a teller a note demanding money, police said.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the bank, police said. No weapon was displayed.

The State Employees Credit Union in the 2900 block of Waughtown Street was robbed Monday morning, police said.

A woman walked into the credit union about 9:05 a.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money, police said. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, she ran from the bank.

No weapon was displayed in that robbery, either, police said.

Police didn't say whether the robberies were related.

Anyone with any information regarding these robberies can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.