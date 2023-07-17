A man who robbed a Dollar General store on Monday pointed his gun at a woman holding a baby among others inside the store during the holdup, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they responded to the Dollar General at 1190 Waughtown Street around 11:38 a.m. Monday on a report of an armed robbery.

On arrival, police learned that a man came inside the store and immediately started pointing a handgun at people in the store while demanding money.

One of those people was a mother holding her baby, police said.

Police said the man also stole items from the store before running away from the business and heading south.

Police released photos taken of the suspect while he was inside the store, and are asking people to help them identify the man.

Anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.