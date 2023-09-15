Two men and a male juvenile are accused of robbing a woman this week in Davie County before their vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Davie County sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area of U.S. 158 and Sain Road on a report of a hit-and-run incident, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

While they were traveling to that scene, deputies received a report that the suspects involved in the hit-and run-incident were armed with guns and had pointed their guns at the driver in the other vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects were traveling in a gray Jeep with damage to its front side, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies stopped the Jeep near Valley Road and U.S. 64 West.

The suspects didn’t get out of their vehicle, and the driver left the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then pursued that vehicle.

The chase ended when the Jeep collided with a brick divider at the intersection of East Depot Street and Railroad Street and stopped, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then arrested the vehicle’s three occupants.

Deputies found three guns in and near the vehicle.

John Jahsean Thomas, 24, of Charlotte is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, assault by pointing a gun and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Li Lawrence Minus, 27, of Statesville is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

The juvenile is charged in a juvenile petition with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, assault by pointing a gun and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas and Minus were taken to the Davie County Jail with Thomas’ bond set at $50,000 and Minus’ bond set at $90,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas and Minus are scheduled to appear Sept. 21 in Davie District Court.