Winston-Salem police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old man in the attempted sexual assault of a female jogger on Salem Avenue earlier this week.

Police held a 10:30 a.m. news conference on Friday to vow they would solve the crime, and by early afternoon announced the arrest of Dylan Cody Smyers, 19, of Winston-Salem, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

The jogger, whom police have not identified, was approached by a man Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of E. Salem Avenue, authorities said. The man reportedly engaged in a physical struggle with the woman, who was not injured. The suspect was last seen on Wednesday heading south on Salem Avenue.

According to the arrest warrant, the kidnapping charge comes on an allegation that Smyers moved the victim for sexual purposes, while sexual battery charge comes on an allegation that he grabbed the victim’s arm for sexual gratification.

On Friday, police held a news conference in which they displayed photos of what appeared to be a contractor’s pickup truck, and said they were going to release the photos and ask for the public’s help in figuring out what company owns the truck. The truck was a white pickup that appeared to have black lettering.

Authorities said that while the news conference was going on, detectives were still working the case and independently figured out the owner of the truck, and in turn used that information in making the arrest. However, police did not identify the company the truck belongs to, or whether the suspect is an employee of the company.

Police did say that they picked up the suspect and brought him in for questioning, arresting him about 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Burke Public Safety Center. Police said they seized Smyers’ boots and two cellphones at the time of the arrest.

Smyers was placed in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $100,000. He has a court appearance slated for 9 a.m. Monday.

Police did not release a booking photo. Police said they received help from the Winston-Salem State University Police Department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and members of the general public on the case. Police said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-272-2800.