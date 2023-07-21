In a video posted this week to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook’s page, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. urged the local community to find ways to stop deadly shootings and other violent crimes and address issues such as poverty in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

“I guess the question is simple. Rhetorically in nature,” Kimbrough said in a voiceover on the video. “If this was happening in your community, what would you do, and what would you give? It is happening. Our city. Our county. Our community. The future needs you now.”

The 1:36 minute video, produced by the sheriff’s office’s public relations team, compiled clips from local TV coverage of deadly shootings in Winston-Salem, a YouTube video of local Black men and teens holding guns and firing them as well as Kimbrough’s comments about those killings.

Kimbrough said he wants local county and city officials to allocate more money and other resources to communities where gun violence, poverty and lower life expectancies are more common.

“We have a section of our city that basically is full of violence, poverty and so many ills that we’ve yet to address,” Kimbrough said in an interview with a Journal reporter.

“We can’t address them,” Kimbrough said. “The police can’t fix them. These are issues that are going to require funding. These are issues that are going to require all of us getting involved.”

Kimbrough emphasized that eastern Winston-Salem is one of the communities in need of more money for things such as more grocery stores and banks.

Police Chief William Penn Jr. said that the video accurately depicts the handling of weapons and news stories about homicides.

“Death and destruction — it’s all concerning,” Penn said. “It’s something we have been talking about and working through for a long period of time.”

Penn described the video as disturbing and frustrating.

“We have to do better as a community,” Penn said.

Only 30 percent of Winston-Salem’s population ages 15 to 29 are non-Hispanic Blacks, according to estimates of the U.S. Census Bureau. However, most of the people holding and firing guns in the video are Black men.

In regards to that possibly portraying racial stereotypes, Kimbrough said that’s a “silly-ass game.”

“How many Black men are dying every day?” Kimbrough asked.

This isn’t a black-white dynamic, the sheriff said.

“Those are facts,” Kimbrough said. “The truth is the truth. The truth has no color.”

As of Thursday, 32 homicides have occurred in Winston-Salem so far this year — 10 more than the same period in 2022, police said.

Four Black men have been killed since Monday in the city and Forsyth County, authorities said.Aljerone Miquel Sims, 37, of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was shot and killed shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near his home, police said.

About five hours later, Mario Radford Todd, 27, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Mock Street, police said.

Davon Maurice Moore, 30, of Lewisville is charged with murder in Sims’ death, police said.

Ricky Renea Davis, 29, of East First Street was fatally shot Wednesday night at a vigil at 100 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Police are looking for suspects in Todd’s and Davis’s death.

In northeastern Forsyth County, Christian Lee Arrington, 21, of Greensboro was shot and killed on Kerner Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, of Borders Terrace in Greensboro, is charged with murder in Arrington’s death, according to an arrest warrant. Swaringen is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.

“I agree with Sheriff Kimbrough that we have to work to address the gun violence issue through a variety of efforts, including social programs such as the C.U.R.E. program and the use of other violence interrupters.” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said. “We can’t solve (it) through enforcement alone.”

C.U.R.E. (Communities United for Revitalization and Engagement) is an alliance of neighborhood association representatives and community stakeholders. The alliance received $200,000 in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022.

Annette Scippio, who represents the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, said that the video accurately portrays deadly gun violence in the city.

“I really think that (the) community needs to have a reality appeal,” Scippio said. “It’s important to show them what we are seeing — when you see the harsh reality, the people dead — when you see people mourning at the funeral homes — that can change your reality about life and living.”

Regarding the images of Black men in the video, Scippio said, “I don’t know if that is saying that only Black kids are committing these crimes. The reality is that too many of them are committing a crime.”

Throughout local and national history, anything negative such as crime was blamed on Black people, Scippio said.

“I know that’s not true,” Scippio said. “Crime is being committed by many ethnic groups. I’m not certain that the intent of that video was to say that crime (is being committed) by African American young boys.