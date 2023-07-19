A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of another Greensboro man in northeastern Forsyth County, authorities said Wednesday.

Quay'mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, of Borders Terrace is charged with murder in the death of Christian Lee Arrington, 21, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Swaringen is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said. Swaringen is scheduled to appear Thursday in Forsyth District Court.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday after they received reports of someone wearing a mask and carrying a handgun walking on Kerner Road north of Kernersville, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also received a report of gunfire in that area, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy found the armed person who surrendered a gun to the deputy without incident, the sheriff’s office.

Other deputies searched the area and found Arrington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical technicians arrived, but Arrington died at the scene.

The shooting was not a random incident, and there is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The person carrying the gun was taken into custody for questioning, the sheriff’s office said.

“We send our condolences to the family, the loved ones, the friends who are grieving at this time," Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. "This is yet another young life lost to gun violence in our community. We must come together as a community to do better and to be better. We must take care of one another.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text information, photos and videos to the sheriff’s office.