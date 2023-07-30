Winston-Salem police say a shooting victim drove herself to the hospital Sunday evening in what was described as an isolated incident.

Police said they responded to Salem Gardens Drive in response to a report of a shooting about 8 p.m. While on the way, police learned that the victim, Johnae Comer, drove herself to a local hospital to get help.

Comar’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said they have no suspects. Police said anyone with information on the shooting may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.