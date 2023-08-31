Dylan Cody Smyers told authorities he planned to have sex with a woman he grabbed on Salem Avenue last week, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said during a bond hearing in county superior court on Thursday.

Judge Aaron Berlin accepted O’Neill’s argument that the first degree kidnapping charge against Smyers is serious enough to increase bond from $250,000 to $750,000 in the case. O’Neill had asked that bond be raised to $1 million.

Berlin called the case one that would “give any female running ... or dog-walking nightmares that this could happen in the community in which they live” should the defendant get released because of a lower bond amount.

A woman who was on her run downtown on the afternoon of Aug. 23 alleges that Smyers grabbed her and pulled her from the sidewalk along Salem Avenue, where the street crosses under Hamilton Bridge on the edge of the downtown district. During the attack, O’Neill said, the suspect repeatedly told the woman to “come with me” as the two struggled.

O’Neill told the court Thursday that while the woman managed to escape and call police, Smyers later told investigators, “I was going to have sex with her,” when they asked him why he grabbed the woman. Smyers was arrested two days after the incident on a charge of second degree kidnapping and sexual battery. Those charges were dropped Monday when Smyers was charged with the more serious offense of first degree kidnapping.

Smyers, who is 19, was handcuffed and escorted into court wearing a gray jumpsuit and a face mask on Thursday. Because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, he sat against the right wall of the courtroom away from his defense attorney. He sat quietly through the hearing.

The woman making the accusation against Smyers was in court but did not speak. The Journal does not name victims of sexual assault.

Public defender Paul James told the court that the bond amount was already higher than the recommended level of $100,000, and took issue with O’Neill’s claim that the higher bond would “send a message” about how the community will respond to the seriousness of the charge. He said the amount is “not meant to be a punitive bond,” and said prosecutors could cite no prior offenses or failures to appear in court by Smyers.

James appeared to suggest that O’Neill was treating the Smyers case differently from typical prosecutions.

*James questioned why the bond amount was being challenged in superior court, and said there was “no case law” on the method O’Neill was pursuing to do so.

*James asked the judge why he was hearing the case instead of two other superior court judges who were available, noting that Berlin is currently in the middle of handling a jury trial. James didn’t say so in court, but Berlin is a former assistant district attorney under O’Neill.

Berlin said that while unusual, the judicial procedure O’Neill followed was allowable under the law; he said juggling several case duties is not unusual as well.

James said after the hearing it is possible he will appeal the bond ruling.

O’Neill said he sought Thursday’s hearing after what happened in earlier court proceedings.

When Smyers was arrested on Aug. 25, his bond was set at $100,000 on the second degree kidnapping and sexual battery charges. On Monday, Smyers’ bond was lowered by a judge to $35,000, which Smyers’ attorney said was the guideline amount for those charges.

But O’Neill said the lower bond amount was set by a judge with no presentation of evidence in the case. On top of that, O’Neill said, the victim in the case had no chance to contest the lowering of the bond amount.

O’Neill argued that the circumstances of the crime made it deserving of a higher bond than a typical kidnapping case.

O’Neill said the crime was in contrast to most cases involving interactions between people who know each other. Describing the incident, O’Neill said the victim was exercising in “a place that everyone has a right to feel safe” on Salem Avenue. He noted the site of the attack was just a few blocks away from Salem College, a college for women.

“Law enforcement spent 48 hours trying to get a predator off the streets,” O’Neill said, referring to the gap between the crime and the arrest. “They worked night and day so that the rest of the women in the community can feel safe.”

In addition to raising Smyers’ bond, the judge said Smyers, should he make bond, cannot have any contact with his victim.

O’Neill said after the hearing that since Smyers has no prior convictions, he would face a sentence of 44 to 123 months if he is convicted of the first degree kidnapping. The bottom end of the sentencing range would apply to cases where there are mitigating factors, and the top end would be the maximum for aggravating factors.

