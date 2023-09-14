A Surry County man is facing multiple sex offense charges following an investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

Bobby Wayne Glidewell, 75, of the Lowgap community is charged with six counts of first-degree statutory sex offenses, six counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor and one count of crimes against nature, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Glidewell was taken to the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the sheriff's office said. Glidewell is scheduled to appear Oct. 11 in Surry District Court.

The offenses that Glidewell are accused of committing happened in Surry County, said Maj. Scott Hudson of the sheriff's office.

Glidewell was arrested after investigators conducted a two-month investigation, the sheriff's office said.

"There are things that are still going on with this case," Hudson said.