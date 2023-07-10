Winston-Salem police arrested bank robbery suspect in the parking lot of a Jonestown Road fast-food restaurant on Monday.

Police said a man came into the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Country Club and Jonestown roads about 3:30 p.m. Monday and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The man showed no weapon, but was given an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

While officers investigated, a man whose description matched that of the robbery suspect was seen leaving a Subway restaurant in the 300 block of Jonestown Road nearby. When the man saw police he tried to run away, but he was caught in the parking lot of the Burger King nearby.

Brandon Scott Watson, 30, who has no permanent address, was charged with common law robbery and placed in the county jail with bond set at $25,000. He has a court appearance on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the robbery or the arrest, police said.

Police said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.