Someone robbed a branch of the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in the 5000 block of Northern Quarters Drive Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The robbery was reported about 10:40 a.m., and Winston-Salem police went to the scene in the city’s northern section, said a communications supervisor in the Burke Public Safety Center.

No further details were immediately available.

Tuesday’s robbery follows last week’s robberies at two State Employees' Credit Unions.

Winston-Salem police responded at 9:28 a.m. last Tuesday to a reported robbery at the State Employees' Credit Union in the 3300 block of Sides Branch Road, police said.

A man entered the credit union and gave a teller a note demanding money, police said.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the bank, police said. No weapon was displayed.

The State Employees' Credit Union in the 2900 block of Waughtown Street was robbed last Monday, police said.

A woman walked into the credit union about 9:05 a.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money, police said. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, she ran from the bank.

No weapon was displayed in that robbery either, police said.

Police didn't say if the robberies were related.