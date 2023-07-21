Authorities have identified two Winston-Salem men who were arrested Thursday when they fled on foot into Hanes Park after a wreck involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Davin Lekeith Frost, 26, faces felony charges of flee to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle; and misdemeanor charges of resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, reckless driving and several other vehicle-related charges, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Frost was being held Friday morning at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

Angel Manuel Rivera Jr., 18, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer.

Rivera was being held Friday morning on a $5,000 secured bond.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Northwest Boulevard after a chase involving Forsyth deputies.

Frost and Rivera ran from the scene into nearby Hanes Park after the BMW X3 took out a utility pole, and were later arrested without incident, the sheriff's office said.

A third occupant remained in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Deputies initially attempted to pull the BMW over near the intersection of North Cherry and 17th streets, but Frost refused to stop, prompting a pursuit that ended with the crash, the sheriff's office said.