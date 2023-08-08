A Thomasville police K-9 was choked Sunday by a suspect during an encounter with officers, police said.

Luis Alejandro Tapia Alvarez, 26, kicked and choked a K-9 after officers were called to his location for suspicious behavior, police said.

Officers consulted with a local veterinarian hospital and expect the dog to make a full recovery, police said.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Memorial Park Drive and Culbreth Avenue for Alvarez after he was reported to be carrying a gun and shouting profanities, police said.

Officers encountered Alvarez in the 300 block of Memorial Park Drive holding a gun in his hand. After cursing the police, ignoring their commands and pointing his gun in the police’s direction, officers released a K-9 to gain compliance, police said.

After the encounter with the K-9, officers were able to arrest Alvarez without further incident, police said.

Alvarez was taken to Thomasville Medical Center for medical evaluation where Alvarez refused care, police said.

Warrants were obtained for Alvarez for felonious assaulting a law enforcement agency animal, misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct and misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive, police said.

Alvarez was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is scheduled for Aug. 31.