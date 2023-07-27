Three people have been charged in the murder of Thomas Brindle earlier this month in Stokes County, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Patricia Diane Coleman, 54, John Randall Davis Jr., 32 and Emily Yountz Dawson, 28, have been charged with first degree murder and first degree burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Coleman, from Stokesdale, and Davis, from Climax, are being held in Stokes County Jail with no bond. Dawson, also from Climax, is being held in Randolph County Jail under no bond, the sheriff’s office said.

“I would like to personally thank the deputies and detectives of our office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons said.

Lemons declined to say if there is any relationship between the three suspects.

Stokes County Emergency Communications received a 911 call on July 12 at 9:15 a.m., reporting a possible dead person at 1065 Country Lane in northeastern Stokes County, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene and found a man there later identified as Brindle, 79, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that a struggle had occurred involving Brindle, the sheriff's office said.