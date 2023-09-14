Three Winston-Salem men pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder charges and other offenses in connection with the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in July 2019, authorities said.

Santiago Rodriguez Marcial, 20, Enedino Vicente Morales, 20, and Rudy Gomez-Medina, 18, also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Marcial, Morales and Gomez-Medina each to serve 13 years to 16 years and nine months in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Alberto Rios Navarette was playing in his parents’ living room at their apartment on Cole Ridge Circle on July 6, 2019 when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him, Winston-Salem police said at that time.

Navarette’s parents and his then 3-year-old sister were also home during the shooting, police said.

In court, the boy’s family members expressed their grief about Navarette’s death, the district attorney’s office said. They wanted Gottlieb to sentence the defendants to serve lengthy prison terms.

Officers responded to the reported shooting on July 6, 2019 in the 2900 block of Cole Ridge Road, the district attorney’s office said. Investigators determined that a bullet penetrated the living room wall in the boy’s apartment and struck him.

Navarette died the next day at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The lack of cooperation by witnesses hindered the work of police investigators, the district attorney’s office said.

Detectives determined how many bullets were fired by the suspects, the district attorney’s office said. The evidence showed that someone had fired at least 13 bullets near the boy’s apartment, and multiple guns were fired.

Investigators linked the shooting to Marcial, Morales and Gomez-Medina, the district attorney’s office said. The trio occupied a 4-door silver car together on Cole Road and possessed guns on July 6, 2019.

Witnesses said all passengers and the driver were shooting guns from this vehicle when the boy was shot, the district attorney’s office said.

Investigators also determined that the trio were members of a local street gang who were shooting in the direction of a rival gang member, the district attorney’s office said.

That rival gang member, who was unharmed by the shooting, didn’t cooperate with investigators, the district attorney’s office said.

"Like any criminal case that this office prosecutes, we must have eyewitnesses willing to come forward and stand up for justice throughout the criminal process,” District Attorney Jim O’Neill said. “If this does not happen, it makes it very difficult for law enforcement and prosecutors around the state to pursue true justice for the victims of crime."