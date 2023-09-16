Two people died in separate shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, Greensboro police said.

Khasim Burgess, 18, died at a local hospital after Greensboro police found him with a gunshot wound at 3:48 a.m. in the 400 block of Rocky Knoll Road in the city’s southeastern section, police said.

A second gunshot victim from that incident, a 22-year-old man, arrived at Wesley Long Hospital Saturday in a private vehicle, police said. The man, whom police didn’t identify, suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

In the second shooting, Tony Brewer, 34, died after being found with gunshot wounds at 7:20 a.m. in the 700 block of McPherson Street in the city’s northeastern section, police said.

Police did not release any information about suspects in either shooting death.