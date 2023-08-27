Two Wilkes County men died and a juvenile received life-threatening injuries in a wreck Saturday night in Wilkes County, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Sourcing the N.C. State Highway Patrol, WGHP said the wreck was a head-on collision on N.C. 16 near Mount Olive Church Road about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Reports show a 2002 Cadillac Escalade driven south by Joshua Lance Mayberry, 36, of North Wilkesboro, crossed the center line and collided with a 1991 Mazda being driven north by Justin Ryan Combs, 29, of Wilkesboro.

After the collision, the Escalade spun out of control and was struck by another northbound vehicle, reports showed.

Both Mayberry and Combs died at the scene as a result of their injuries. A juvenile riding in the Escalade was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities said no charges were filed, and that impairment was not a factor in the wreck.