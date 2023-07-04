Two Greensboro women are dead, and a 3-year-old boy was wounded after a shooting late Monday night.

Greensboro police said that they responded to a reported shooting on Blackmoor Road in Greensboro at 11:16 p.m. Monday. They located three victims who are identified as Theressa Little Johnson, 66, and Chestani Elizabeth Jones, 21 and the 3-year-old boy, who was not identified.

Johnson and Jones died of their injuries and the child is in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

