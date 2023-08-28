A man and a 17-year-old girl were both injured Monday afternoon during a shooting in the 1600 block of Patterson Avenue, the Winston-Salem Police Department reported.

About 2:30 p.m., police responded to the shooting location and there found that the teenage girl had been shot in the shoulder, receiving injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said that a little later, a 26-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds he received during the same incident.

Police identified the man as Jharee Jquan Ingram. Police said that while his injuries were serious, he was also in stable condition in the hospital.

Police said anyone with information on the crime should contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.