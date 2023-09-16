Two people were shot and wounded Saturday in Greensboro, authorities said.

Greensboro police responded at 3:48 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Rocky Knoll Road in the city’s southeastern section, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim, police said. The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to a local hospital.

Officers later responded at 7:20 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 700 block of McPherson Street in the city’s northeastern section, police said.

When officers arrived at that scene, they found a gunshot victim who sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not identify the victims in either case or release any information about suspects.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.