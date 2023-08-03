Two Winston-Salem teens were arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a 12-year-old at Cleveland Avenue Homes on July 6, police said.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the Violent Firearms and Investigation Team, police arrested Andre Lamont Barber, 19, and Rahquane Daijon Miller, 18. Both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, police said.

Barber was also charged with maintaining a vehicle, police said.

The two suspects are being held on a $501,000 bond each.

Barber and Miller make five suspects arrested in relation to the shooting. No other suspects are being sought, police said.

John Henry Williams, 24, SirWinston Mekhi Johnson, 22, and James Denard Goodine, 22, were arrested on July 7, police said.

Williams was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, trafficking in heroin and other drug offenses, police said. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

Johnson was charged with felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana, police said. His bond was set at $100,000.

Goodine was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said. His bond was set at $250,000.

The boy was shot and wounded in the 1100 block of East 15th Street in Winston-Salem, police said.

Police said three suspects walked onto the basketball court at Cleveland Avenue Homes at 11:08 p.m. July 6 and fired guns.

A short time later, the boy arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper right back, police said.

The boy's injury was considered to be non-life threatening, police said. Police didn't identify the boy.