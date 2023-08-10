A Wilkes County woman was shot and killed Wednesday, and a man linked to her death shot and killed himself, authorities said Thursday. The man and woman were both firefighters in Wilkes County.

Wilkes County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical technicians were dispatched at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday to Caudill Road near North Wilkesboro on a reported shooting, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived, they found Daniel Long, 21, conducting life-saving measures on Jenna Boles, 19, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. At the scene, Long said multiple times that he accidentally shot Boles, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and emergency medical technicians took over performing CPR on Boles, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Boles is listed as a firefighter for the Ronda Fire and Rescue agency, according to its website.

Long then walked to his vehicle, got a handgun and shot himself, officials said.

Long was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

Long served as a firefighter for the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, said Robby Gentle, the agency’s fire chief.

The North Wilkesboro Fire Department said Wednesday on its Facebook page that Long joined its agency as a junior firefighter in 2018.

“As with all tragedies, there are untold ripple effects that touch so many other friends, friends of friends as well as other families,” the North Wilkesboro Fire Department said. “We ask you to keep all of these people in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Long, known as “Fridge,” cared about North Wilkesboro residents, the agency said.

“Over the past several years, we've had the honor of watching Fridge grow, learn, and exhibit a passion for helping the citizens of North Wilkesboro that went on to transcend the city limits and out into the communities of Millers Creek and Ronda and the town of Wilkesboro, where he also worked part-time,” the North Wilkesboro Fire Department said.

Ronda Fire Department posted a message Wednesday on its Facebook page.

“Words cannot began to express the pain and sorrow that has befallen our department and our families,” the Ronda Fire Department said. “To lose a brother and a sister at the same time is beyond unimaginable.

“We ask that everyone remember our department, Millers Creek Fire, Wilkesboro Fire and North Wilkesboro Fire in your prayers,” the Ronda Fire Department said. “But more importantly, keep the families of both of these firefighters in your prayers.”