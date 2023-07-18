Two Winston-Salem men were shot and killed about five hours apart Monday in separate incidents, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:59 p.m. to the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Aljerone Miquel Sims, 37, of King Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Sims was sitting in a chair in the 100 block of King Drive when a silver colored vehicle drove by and a suspect fired a gun at Sims, police said.

The vehicle then left the scene on C.E. Gray Drive, police said.

Sims’ next of kin has been notified of his death, police said. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Officers then responded at midnight to the 600 block of Mock Street to a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Mario Radford Todd, 27, of Northampton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Todd was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that Todd was involved in an argument with someone he knew, police said. During the argument, Todd was shot and killed.

Todd’s relatives have been notified of his death, police said. The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Sims’ and Todd’s deaths are the city’s 30th and 31st homicides so far this year, as compared to 21 during the same period in 2022, police said.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.