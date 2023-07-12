Two Winston-Salem men were shot and wounded slightly two hours apart Tuesday night, authorities said.

Bradley John McDunnah, 42, of Kernersville Road arrived at 7:51 p.m. at the Kernersville Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, Winston-Salem police said.

McDunnah told the hospital staff that he was shot while he was outside a building in the 4300 block of Kernersville Road, police said.

McDunnah was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

McDunnah told officers that he was outside that building when he heard a gunshot, police said. McDunnah then fell to the ground and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

McDunnah drove himself to the hospital, police said. McDunnah couldn’t provide any suspect information.

A second incident occurred as officers responded at 10:13 p.m. to the 900 block of East Second Street on a report of gunfire, police said.

When police arrived, they found Corey Jamarr Davis, 39, of Second Street with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Davis was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, police said. Davis is in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators determined that Davis was in the 900 block of East Second Street when he was shot by an unknown assailant, police said. Davis told officers the shooter was a man, but he could not provide further information about the suspect.

Winston-Salem police are asking the public’s assistance in both cases.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stopper at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.