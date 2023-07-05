Two people were shot and wounded overnight Tuesday in separate shootings, Winston-Salem police said.

Police responded at 10:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Main Street to investigate a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Sylvia Renea McKeller, 51, lying in a front yard, suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

McKeller was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

McKellar was struck by a stray bullet while watching fireworks with friends, police said.

Police responded to second reported shooting at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Creekshire Way, police said.

The victim, Alexis Javon Robinson, 24, was driven to the hospital by friends and treated for a gunshot wound to her arm, police said. Robinson’s injury is considered to be non-life threatening.

While traveling to the scene, officers found Kyler Amari Wagner, 21, of Hutchins Street in her vehicle at the intersection of Hanes Mill and Brookview boulevards.

Investigators determined that Wagner and Robinson were involved in a fight, police said. After the fight, Robinson was shot, and Wagner left the scene.

Wagner is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said. Officers found the gun, which was used in the shooting.

Wagner is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $100,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Wagner is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Forsyth District Court.