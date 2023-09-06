U.S. 52 North near Salem Parkway was closed Wednesday afternoon because of traffic crash resulting from a criminal investigation, Winston-Salem police said about 1:30.

All lanes of U.S. 52 North are closed at Salem Parkway, and all traffic on U.S. 52 North is being diverted to Salem Parkway South, police said.

Police didn't provide details regarding the criminal investigation or what caused the road closure.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes to travel, police said. Motorists unfamiliar with the area can use GPS and other navigation apps.

Traffic is heavy on Research Parkway.

Will be updated