A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Saturday night in the parking lot of a Walnut Cove bar and grill, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities said they were called to 311 Tavern at 1137 N. Main St. in Walnut Cove around 10:48 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found Benny Canez, 37, lying on the ground outside the business in the parking lot with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Canez was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence in the case, and said no other information would be released for the present.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.