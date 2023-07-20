Three people were arrested Thursday after a vehicle that had been reported stolen crashed into a utility pole during a chase involving Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

After fleeing the crashed BMW X3 at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Northwest Boulevard around 3 p.m., two of the suspects ran into nearby Hanes Park, where they were eventually caught, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Christina Howell said.

The third occupant stayed in the vehicle and was arrested at the scene.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over near the intersection of North Cherry and 17th streets.

“The driver of the BMW refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit,” Howell said.

No one was injured.

Howell said there would be no additional information about the incident until Friday morning.